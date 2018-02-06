Church van vandalized with own hitch

Someone reportedly used a church van's own hitch to vandalize the vehicle.

According to a report from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, witnesses found the window was broken out on Feb. 2 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 110 S. Main St. in Black Oak.

Deputy Garland Tipton was told the van had been hooked up to a utility trailer and that someone had taken the receiver hitch from the van. It was then used to break the left rear window causing about $500 in damages.

The hitch and pin were left on the ground at the scene.

There was nothing inside the van at the time and nothing was taken, according to the report.

Tipton called dispatch to put extra patrols for the church and Black Oak.

No suspects were listed in the report.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.