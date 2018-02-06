Disney Live! coming to Jonesboro

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with their friends Goofy and Donald Duck, are coming to Jonesboro.

Disney Live! will return to the Arkansas State University First National Bank Arena on Friday, March 16. Show times are 2 and 6 p.m.

The show, which will feature 25 Disney characters, including Snow White, Tinker Bell, and Aladdin’s Genie.

Ticket prices are $23, $33, and $43 (plus applicable service fees) and will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the arena’s central box office, by phone at 870-972-2781, or online at www.Tickets.AState.edu or Ticketmaster.com.

Everyone ages one and over must have a ticket for the show. Costumes are not permitted for guests 14 years and older.

