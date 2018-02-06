Boil order issued for Hornersville

The city of Hornersville has issued a boil water order.

The order, according to City Clerk Kameron Roy, affects people living on the following streets:

Bessie

George

Central

School

Edmonston

Roy said a water main broke at a joint. Crews are working to replace a gasket.

The boil order will be lifted once the water can be tested, which Roy said should be sometime Wednesday.

Residents who live on the listed streets should boil any water for consumption until further notice.

