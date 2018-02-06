Boil order lifted for Hornersville - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boil order lifted for Hornersville

HORNERSVILLE, MO -

A boil order is lifted for the city of Hornersville.

The order was lifted Tuesday afternoon. It had been in place since Feb. 6.

According to City Clerk Kameron Roy, a water main broke at a joint. 

Crews had to replace a gasket to fix the issue.

