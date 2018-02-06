Couple's "alone time" ends with arrest

A couple wanting “a little alone time” instead got an unexpected visit from sheriff’s deputies.

Monday night, Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded to a car sitting on a field road off County Road 906.

The driver, 23-year-old Daulton Wayne Ross, told deputies he and his passenger, 47-year-old Jennifer Faye Rogers, were just “trying to get alone time.”

After receiving his consent, deputies searched the car. According to the initial incident report, they found a black bag containing a small bag of meth, a baggie of marijuana, a needle, and a can of air duster.

Ross told the investigators he did not know where the drugs came from. However, Deputy Dustin Estes said Ross appeared “very nervous after he made that statement.”

Deputies then asked Rogers to step out of the vehicle and continued their search. According to Estes’ account, they found a “loaded needle” by her seat.

After Rogers was placed into custody, Estes said she “became very upset with Mr. Ross.”

“On the way to the jail, Mr. Ross stated they had bought the meth and was [sic] out there to shoot it up,” Estes stated in his report. “Mr. Ross also stated that Ms. Rogers paid for the meth and he knew where to get it.”

Both suspects were booked into the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ross was also booked on a charge of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces.

According to the sheriff’s office records, they are due to appear in district court for a probable cause hearing on Thursday, Feb. 8.

