WINTER WEATHER: Tracking freezing rain tonight

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Couple's "alone time" ends with arrest

Disney Live! coming to Jonesboro

Inmate says he's 'blessed' after exoneration recommendation

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Tracking freezing rain

Freezing rain and regular showers will be spread across the area today and into tomorrow. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Preparing for wintry precipitation

Officials around Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri are hoping for the best tonight while also preparing for the worst. We'll have team coverage of road and electric utility preps going on now on Region 8 News. Some schools in Region 8 closed early this afternoon, while others canceled evening classes in anticipation of icy conditions. For the latest closings, visit kait8.com here, the Region 8 News app, or on-air at KAIT ABC and NBC Region 8.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Middle, 7 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat, 7:30 p.m.

black-ish, 8 p.m.

Modern Family, 8:30 p.m.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games, 7 p.m.

This Is Us, 8 p.m.

Chicago Med, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.