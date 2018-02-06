Suspect tells police he punched pregnant woman because she was "yelling at him"

A Jonesboro man accused of punching a pregnant woman several times in the face told police he did it because she would not stop “yelling at him.”

Monday night police responded to a call in the 400-block of Marshall from a teenaged girl claiming 28-year-old Jonathon Currie was hitting her and her mother.

The girl’s mother, who told police she is four-months pregnant with Currie’s baby, said he had punched her three times in the face.

When Currie attacked her, the woman said she told her daughter to call 911. As the girl was on the phone, court documents stated Currie “grabbed the juvenile by the hair and told her not to call the police and would not let her call.”

During questioning, police allege Currie admitted to grabbing the pregnant woman “because she was yelling at him.”

On Tuesday, Currie appeared via Skype before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause existed at the time of his arrest to charge Currie with second-degree domestic battery, interference with emergency communication, and second-degree assault on a family or household member.

Boling set Currie’s bond at $2,000 cash/surety and told him to appear in circuit court on March 30.

