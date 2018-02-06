Pharmacy employee accused of prescription fraud

While investigating a couple accused of passing a fake prescription, police say they found evidence that a pharmacy employee may have been involved.

On Friday, Feb. 2, officers responded to Walgreens, 108 E. Highland, about a fraudulent prescription.

An employee told officers that the suspects, later identified as Haywood Carpenter and Lilian Celadilla, were attempting to pick up a prescription that was confirmed fraudulent.

As officers arrived on the scene, the couple drove away.

While one officer went after the two suspects and stopped them, another officer interviewed employees at the store.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the workers said a few weeks earlier the same suspects presented another prescription for oxycodone. It was set aside, they said, because it appeared suspicious.

They also said they thought an employee, 22-year-old Fanise Jefferson, was involved.

“A short time later, Jefferson (who was off the clock) arrived to get a bag she advised that she had left,” the affidavit stated. “She was observed on camera getting the prescription [that had been set aside] off a counter and then walking to a computer to scan it.”

The prescribing doctor was contacted and he reportedly verified that the prescription was fraudulent.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Jefferson went to the store and “admitted to knowingly scanning in fraudulent prescriptions,” the affidavit said. Store managers then notified police and Jefferson was arrested.

She appeared on Tuesday before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge her with fraud or deceit to procure a narcotic drug-forged prescription.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.