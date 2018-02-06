Craighead Electric Co-op braces for worst, hopes for best

Utility companies across Region 8 spent their Tuesday bracing for a potential ice storm Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation is one of many of those companies that prepared.

Monty Williams, vice president of marketing, said Tuesday linemen have been preparing for this for months.

“Every day we have been running maintenance on our system out there,” Williams said. “We are trimming trees, replacing bad polls. We are constantly doing maintenance just to prepare for situations like this.”

Williams related to the 2009 ice storm that left numerous people without power for long periods of time.

The company used that storm experience to find weak spots in preparation for future storms, including the potential one this week.

Employees were immediately instructed Tuesday morning to make sure all the trucks were fueled up and ready to go with a generous amount of manpower on standby.

One of the greatest things Craighead Electric Co-op learned since the 2009 ice storm is that they have the help they didn’t know they had.

“We’ve got plenty of inventory for a pretty good storm, but we can get material and more troops in here, more linemen if we need it. With just a few phone calls, we can get them here,” Williams said. “Over these years we’ve bettered relationships and made more contacts.”

Now, it’s just a waiting game as the Craighead Electric Co-op linemen prepare to brace any ice storm thrown their way.

Williams urges anyone who comes across a downed power line in the street or yards to stay away from it and immediately call your utility company or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.