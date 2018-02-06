A-State students encouraged to check online accounts after reports of internet fraud

Arkansas State University is encouraging its students to check their online accounts to verify the bank accounts connected to their logins.

According to a news release sent to Region 8 News, 11 students have had funds redirected from their designated direct deposit accounts by "fraudulent means." The university said in the release that more students could be affected.

The university believes that phishing emails are the source of that redirection of money.

"The university recommends students check the account number they entered for their direct deposit of financial aid funds immediately to see if it has been changed and replaced with a fraudulent direct deposit account number," the release said.

If a student does notice a change in their direct deposit or an account they did not create, they should contact the Treasurer's office at sasbillpayment@AState.edu or call 870-972-2285.

