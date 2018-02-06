GCT rids of snow routes, turns to new bus-route plan

Greene County Tech School District has said goodbye to snow routes and hello to a new system.

According to Assistant Superintendent Scott Gerrish, snow routes are a thing of the past before technology made communication a lot easier.

“With snow routes, we had a predetermined number of bus routes that would be affected and a predetermined amount that wouldn’t,” Gerrish said.

Gerrish said snow routes nearly impacted every district bus, which the schools run 42 buses.

Instead of using predetermined snow routes, the district has turned to modified routes.

“Because in the past we didn’t have these ways to communicate quickly, we would just predetermine these bus routes and that was unnecessary a lot of times,” he said. “We’ll now send people out in different directions, take a look at all the roads and quickly determine which routes need to be modified.”

Parents and children affected by the modified routes will be alerted via the district’s website, Facebook and the school’s tech-connect app.

Students will have a designated venue for drop off and pick up on the modified routes. The drop-off and pick-up locations will be the same for each student.

“The idea is to take away as much stress as we can and try to run as many routes as normal as we possibly can,” Gerrish said. “In doing so, by limiting the number of buses affected, we limit the number of patrons and parents that have to make changes to their morning.”

Parents will be alerted early in the morning following a winter weather storm.

As parts of Region 8 could be impacted by winter weather Tuesday night, Gerrish said the school district hopes to make a decision by 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to either use the modified bus route plan or utilize the district’s fourth AMI day.

