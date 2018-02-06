A Better Region 8: Supporting charities and the arts

It’s one big weekend with two big events.

Service above Self - It's the Rotary battle cry, and this weekend you can help the Rotary Club of Jonesboro serve Region 8.

The annual Arkansas Sportshow is this weekend at the First National Bank Arena. Experience over 75,000 square feet of the latest sporting products designed to captivate hunting, fishing and boating enthusiasts of all ages including boats and motors, ATV's fishing equipment, hunting gear, special seminars, attractions, outdoor sporting goods and water sports gear.

The most important part of the Arkansas Sportshow is that the money raised is used by the Rotary Club of Jonesboro to support local charities.

Then on Sunday, after taking in the Arkansas Sportshow, you can walk across the parking lot to the Fowler Center and catch the Delta Symphony Orchestra featuring Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers in “A Broadway Romance.” The show is a dynamic mix of traditional standards, contemporary pop, and classic musical theater. Broadway star couple Powers & Cavenaugh sing a fresh refrain of that oft-repeated, yet slightly mysterious and nearly implausible, cosmic chorus that is love and marriage.

So catch both of these events this weekend. You’ll be supporting charities and the arts. Combining fun with helping our community, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

