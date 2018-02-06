Greene County Tech to host state's Thespian Festival

Over 1,200 people from 45 schools across Arkansas plan to attend the state's Thespian Festival this weekend.

For the first time ever, Greene County Tech High School in Paragould will host the event.

During the festival, the schools work in workshops with one school selected to represent the state in a national competition.

According to Lori Dial, GCT's theater director, it's a huge boost for the students, but also a huge boost for the local economy.

"The chamber of commerce is excited. They’ve been here today and brought discount books and maps and things for our adult participants that are presenters and representatives," Dial said. "You know it kind of got attention, that's a big chunk."

Students at the festival will also have the opportunity to scholarships.

The Thespian Festival will run Thursday, Feb. 8 and continue until Sat., Feb. 10.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.