Sharp County crews preparing for wintry weather event

Crews in Sharp County spent their Tuesday preparing for wintry weather to impact their area.

Dan Melbourne, Sharp County road superintendent, said they've made sure their radios are ready to go, in case of emergencies.

Melbourne said crews tested the generators at all of the tower sites to ensure they were working, as well as keeping a full supply of propane in case the county loses power.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, the top priority is making sure departments can communicate with each other and with residents during the weather.

"Everybody relies on dispatch from the people calling in needing help, whether it be for an ambulance or fire department or for law enforcement, that's our backbone," Counts said.

If residents in Sharp County must take to the roads Tuesday night, Counts said residents can call dispatch to get an update on road conditions.

Counts added that deputies will be ready to go along with the Office of Emergency Management should any limbs fall on to the roads.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.