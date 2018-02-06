Two Jonesboro school districts to receive medical kits

Two Jonesboro school districts will receive medical kits thanks to the state's Stop the Bleed Foundation.

According to Dr. Spencer Guinn, president and CEO of the program, said Nettleton School District and the Jonesboro Public Schools will receive a combined 17 kits.

Ten will go to Jonesboro Public Schools and seven will go to the Nettleton School District, one for each building.

Guinn said the schools received the kits after nurses from the district participated in a "train the trainer" program during the summer.

Both schools will receive their kits on Monday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.