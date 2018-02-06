Power restored in the Valley View area

A power outage was reported in the Valley View area Tuesday night, delaying the basketball game between Jonesboro and Valley View.

Kevan Inboden with Jonesboro City Water and Light said a fuse blew on the line that serves the school.

"We had two unconfirmed reports from people at the game that a vehicle hit a pole," Inboden said. "Our personnel did not see a vehicle and we're unable to say with certainty what caused the fuse to blow."

Inboden said it was raining heavily and temperatures are below freezing so weather could have played a role.

A truck was stationed at Valley View schools until the game was over.

