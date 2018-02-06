Caraway girl nominated for youth volunteer award

A Caraway girl received a nomination for The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Alexis Roberson, one of two state honorees nominated for the 2018 award, launched a coloring book drive in honor of her friend Bailey Kelems, who battled Type B Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma before passing away.

Roberson collected over 1,500 coloring books and 600 boxes of crayons for children in the hospital.

Roberson also provided "survival kits" for first responders, as well as blankets for nursing home residents.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is the nation's largest youth volunteer program honoring students in grades 5-12 for their volunteer service.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.