New Miss Arkansas State University crowned

Arkansas State University crowned a new Miss Arkansas State University Tuesday night.

According to a news release, Cori Keller of Stuttgart was crowned Miss Arkansas State University.

The 44th annual pageant was presented by the Delta Theta chapter and Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

Keller is an exercise science major and also won the evening gown competition.

Emily Doggett of Jonesboro was named Miss Congeniality and won the interview segment.

Doggett was first runner-up, Brook Barnes of Henderson was second runner-up, Madison Cate of Rector was third runner-up, and Kylie Henderson of Manila was fourth runner-up.

The pageant is an official Miss America preliminary. Keller will start immediately to compete in the Miss Arkansas pageant.

Keller will also receive a $5,000 scholarship from A-State.

