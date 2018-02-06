Jonesboro city council discusses "cluster housing" at meeting

The Jonesboro City Council met Tuesday evening and on the agenda for the council was the issue of "cluster housing."

Darrell Smith, director of planning and zoning, said the phrase defines a group of houses clustered together to have more green space outside.

However, some Jonesboro residents believed the council would approve of "tiny houses" to be built throughout the city.

Smith said the size of the home means nothing, only the size of the lot matters.

"We will probably not have cluster houses in the zone but we are just adding it to the definition. What we are doing is allowing a smaller lot to be used to build a house on," Smith said.

The smallest lot can only be 60 feet wide, with the ordinance allowing homes to be built on 25 foot wide lots.

The council is set to hold a second reading on the issue, as well as implementing guidelines for how apartments in Jonesboro should look in the future at their next meeting.

