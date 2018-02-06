Junior Auxiliary designs playroom at courthouse for kids

The ladies of the Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro class of 2017 became playroom designers.

They created the “Play for a Day” room at the Craighead County Courthouse for children in the Department of Human Services system.

Angela Tate with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, said before the room, kids only had a hallway to sit in for hours as they awaited their court case to take place.

Inside the new room, toys, a Playstation, books, a TV, movies, and more keep the kids happy in what can be an unhappy situation.

“This area is going to actually make this a fun part for their day,” Tate said. “It is going to take something that could be very negative in a child’s life and make it a positive thing. And it will keep their attention for a couple of hours.”

Tara Ferguson with Junior Auxiliary said this was made possible through fundraising and donations.

Tate said if you would like to volunteer for CASA, call their office at 870-935-1099.

