Man killed after vehicle overturns several times

A West Plains, Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Dean M. Ragan was driving east on Highway 160, five miles west of the West Plains city limits.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., MSHP reported his 2005 Pontiac G6 ran off the road and flipped multiple times, ejecting Ragan from the car.

Ragan was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to an area funeral home.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

