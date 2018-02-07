GR8 Job: Caraway girl nominated for youth volunteer award

A Caraway girl's GR8 job for her community and a dying friend has received national recognition.

Alexis Roberson is one of two Arkansans nominated for the 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

She spearheaded a coloring book drive in honor of her late friend Bailey Kelems, who battled Type B Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Roberson collected over 1,500 coloring books and 600 boxes of crayons for children in the hospital.

Roberson also provided "survival kits" for first responders, as well as blankets for nursing home residents.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honor students in grades 5-12 for their volunteer service.

