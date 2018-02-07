New breast cancer technology helps find hard to find tumors

New wire-free technology is helping doctors find tumors in breast cancer patients.

Medical City in Arlington is using the new equipment that is a wire-free radar that helps locate tumors.

In the article by Medical City Arlington, it states SCOUT is FDA-cleared and is used in real-time to show surgeons where tumors are including tumors a self-exam can’t find.

