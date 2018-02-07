New breast cancer technology helps find hard to find tumors - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New breast cancer technology helps find hard to find tumors

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

New wire-free technology is helping doctors find tumors in breast cancer patients.

Medical City in Arlington is using the new equipment that is a wire-free radar that helps locate tumors.

In the article by Medical City Arlington, it states SCOUT is FDA-cleared and is used in real-time to show surgeons where tumors are including tumors a self-exam can’t find.

To read more about how the technology works and how it helps breast cancer patients, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: Woman used grandmother's stolen bank card to rent motel room

    JPD: Woman used grandmother's stolen bank card to rent motel room

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:31 PM EST2018-02-07 21:31:23 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-02-07 21:41:42 GMT
    Rachael Michelle Robinson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Rachael Michelle Robinson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro woman doesn’t have to worry about a place to spend the night after a judge found probable cause to charge her with using a family member’s bank card to rent a hotel room.

    A Jonesboro woman doesn’t have to worry about a place to spend the night after a judge found probable cause to charge her with using a family member’s bank card to rent a hotel room.

  • Fire destroys home

    Fire destroys home

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-02-07 20:40:36 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-02-07 21:03:50 GMT
    (Source: Diaz Fire Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Diaz Fire Dept. via Facebook)

    A fire Tuesday night destroyed a Jackson County home.

    A fire Tuesday night destroyed a Jackson County home.

  • Swifton house fire under control

    Swifton house fire under control

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:39 PM EST2018-02-07 19:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-07 20:20:38 GMT

    After nearly three hours of fighting a two-story house fire in Swifton, fire officials finally got it under control. 

    After nearly three hours of fighting a two-story house fire in Swifton, fire officials finally got it under control. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly