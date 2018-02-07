Arkansas doctors diagnosing flu patients over phone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Some Arkansas doctors are treating patients with flu-like symptoms over the phone to reduce the risk of exposure to this year's virus.

Dr. Jay Holland at Hillcrest Family Clinic tells KTHV-TV that he's asking patients with flu-like symptoms to stay at home because the virus is so contagious this year. Keeping patients with the airborne virus out of waiting rooms can help as a prevention measure.

Registered Nurse Terry Hannon says she prescribes Tamiflu over the phone to patients with symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, body ache and cough. She says she's been prescribing Tamiflu to between five and 10 patients per day since December.

Holland says he still sees high-risk flu patients, such as those over the age of 65 to ensure pneumonia doesn't develop.

Information from: KTHV-TV, http://www.kthv.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.