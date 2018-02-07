Swifton house fire under control - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Swifton house fire under control

Posted by Region 8 Newsdesk, Digital
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Tuckerman Fire Department) (Source: Tuckerman Fire Department)
(Source: Tuckerman Fire Department) (Source: Tuckerman Fire Department)
(Source: Tuckerman Fire Department) (Source: Tuckerman Fire Department)
(Source: Tuckerman Fire Department) (Source: Tuckerman Fire Department)
SWIFTON, AR (KAIT) -

After nearly three hours of fighting a two-story house fire in Swifton, fire officials finally got it under control. 

The home is located on Main Street. 

According to Swifton Fire Chief Rusty Kinder, the upstairs of the home is heavily damaged. He said the downstairs sustained a good amount of water and smoke damage. 

Kinder said no one was at home at the time of the fire.

The Tuckerman Fire Department was called to help assist in knocking the fire down. 

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: Woman used grandmother's stolen bank card to rent motel room

    JPD: Woman used grandmother's stolen bank card to rent motel room

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:31 PM EST2018-02-07 21:31:23 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-02-07 21:41:42 GMT
    Rachael Michelle Robinson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Rachael Michelle Robinson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro woman doesn’t have to worry about a place to spend the night after a judge found probable cause to charge her with using a family member’s bank card to rent a hotel room.

    A Jonesboro woman doesn’t have to worry about a place to spend the night after a judge found probable cause to charge her with using a family member’s bank card to rent a hotel room.

  • Fire destroys home

    Fire destroys home

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-02-07 20:40:36 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-02-07 21:03:50 GMT
    (Source: Diaz Fire Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Diaz Fire Dept. via Facebook)

    A fire Tuesday night destroyed a Jackson County home.

    A fire Tuesday night destroyed a Jackson County home.

  • Swifton house fire under control

    Swifton house fire under control

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:39 PM EST2018-02-07 19:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-07 20:20:38 GMT

    After nearly three hours of fighting a two-story house fire in Swifton, fire officials finally got it under control. 

    After nearly three hours of fighting a two-story house fire in Swifton, fire officials finally got it under control. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly