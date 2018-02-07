Swifton house fire under control

After nearly three hours of fighting a two-story house fire in Swifton, fire officials finally got it under control.

The home is located on Main Street.

According to Swifton Fire Chief Rusty Kinder, the upstairs of the home is heavily damaged. He said the downstairs sustained a good amount of water and smoke damage.

Kinder said no one was at home at the time of the fire.

The Tuckerman Fire Department was called to help assist in knocking the fire down.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

