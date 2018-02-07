Fire destroys home

A fire Tuesday night destroyed a Jackson County home.

Just after 6 p.m., the Diaz Fire Department was called to a home on Highway 18 East, about three miles outside the city limits.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

According to a social media post, the residents managed to get out of the home safely before the fire department arrived.

Because the area is not serviced by hydrants, the Jacksonport Fire Department was called in to provide assistance with a tanker and manpower support.

Despite both crews’ best efforts, the house was a total loss.

