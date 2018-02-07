JPD: Woman used grandmother's stolen bank card to rent motel roo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Woman used grandmother's stolen bank card to rent motel room

Rachael Michelle Robinson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Rachael Michelle Robinson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro woman doesn’t have to worry about a place to spend the night after a judge found probable cause to charge her with using a family member’s bank card to rent a hotel room.

Police arrested 27-year-old Rachael Michelle Robinson following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

During the stop, according to a probable cause affidavit, Robinson told officers she had used her grandmother’s credit card to rent a room at Fairview Inn and Suites, 300 Apache Dr.

Robinson then handed over two bank cards belonging to her grandmother, the court document said.

Officers went to the motel and conducted a parole search of Robinson’s room where they found several checks belonging to her grandmother and another individual.

Detective Josh Wiiest stated he then contacted the grandmother who said Robinson was not on any of her banking accounts and “has been stealing from her for some time.”

During an interview, Robinson reportedly admitted to Wiiest that she had used her grandmother’s bank card to purchase a room online.

“She also admitted to using this same account information at Walmart to purchase approximately $30 of groceries,” Wiiest stated in the report.

Wednesday afternoon she appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge her with theft by receiving-credit/debit cards or account number; fraudulent use of a credit card; careless and prohibited driving; theft by receiving $1,000 or less; and a parole violation. He set her bond at $2,500 and ordered her to appear in circuit court on March 30.

Robinson is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

