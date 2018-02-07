A-State Football announces additions to 2018 signing class

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson announced Wednesday the addition of four Arkansas high school standouts and one all-conference junior college transfer to the Red Wolves 2018 signing class, which now includes 28 players from 13 different states.

Two defensive and two offensive players made up the four high school student-athletes inking with A-State on the Feb. 7 National Signing Day. Joining the class were Star City offensive lineman Jax Gasaway, Pulaski Academy quarterback Layne Hatcher, Joe T. Robinson cornerback Nathan Page and El Dorado defensive lineman Terry Hampton.

Gasaway was a 2017 all-state selection also named to the USA Today All-USA Arkansas Football Team. Hatcher ended his four-year career with the Bruins as Arkansas high school football’s all-time leader in career passing yards (15,483) and touchdowns (185).

On the defensive side of the ball, Page was an all-state selection during his high school career that saw him pile up over 160 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 14 interceptions. Hampton was a four-year varsity letterman who, like today’s other three high school signees, is listed a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

Joining the Red Wolves as a College of the Canyons (Calif.) transfer was defensive end Noel Iwuchukwu, who earned 2017 First Team All-Southern California Football Association honors after recording 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season as a sophomore.

A-State announced 22 players as part of the class on the first day of the early signing period on Dec. 20. East Mississippi Community College wide receiver Kirk Merritt later joined the group as a midyear signee who will be one of four newcomers available for the Red Wolves’ 2018 spring camp. Merritt most recently helped lead the Lions to the 2017 NJCAA nation championship and was named NJCAA All-Region 23 and MACJC All-State first team as both a wide receiver and kick returner as a sophomore.

The Red Wolves latest recruiting class, the fifth under Anderson, is now made up 17 defensive, 10 offensive and one special teams players. The team put a large focus on its defensive line and secondary, signing 15 combined cornerbacks, nickelbacks, safeties and linemen for the most among any of the position groups.

The entire signing group, including eight players who were already on the team in 2017 but count towards this year’s class, is made up of 18 high school signees, seven junior-college transfers and three NCAA FBS transfers. At least 22 signees were named all-state, all-conference or rated as at least a 3-star prospect by one of the major recruiting web sites, including Thomas Toki and Merritt, who were both a four-star recruits when they came out of high school.

The Red Wolves signed six players from the state of Arkansas, four from California, three players each from the states of Texas, Mississippi and Georgia and two from Louisiana. A-State also inked one player from Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.

A-State has won five Sun Belt Conference championships over the last seven years and has produced 59 victories for the most in the program’s 103-year history over a seven-season span. The Red Wolves also made their school-record seventh consecutive bowl-game appearance in 2017.

2018 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS (Feb. 7 signees in bold)

1. Tukua Ahoia: 6-0, 310, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo)*

2. Triston Anderson: 6-0, 167, Fr., CB, Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall)

3. Derrick Bean: 6-2, 195, Fr., LB, Pinson, Ala. (Clay-Chalkville)

4. Antonio Fletcher: 6-0, 183, Fr., S, Lithonia, Ga. (Martin Luther King)

5. Jax Gasaway: 6-7, 265, Fr., OL, Star City, Ark. (Star City)

6. Cody Grace: 6-2, 223, Jr.-R, P, Perth, Western Australia (Warwick Senior)***

7. Dahu Green: 6-5, 193, Jr.-R, WR, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Oklahoma)**

8. Detravion Green: 6-0, 175, Fr., S, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

9. Terry Hampton: 6-0, 254, Fr., DL, El Dorado, Ark. (El Dorado)

10. Jaden Harris: 6-2, 190, Fr., DB, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Parish)

11. Layne Hatcher: 6-1, 204, Fr., QB, Little Rock, Ark. (Pulaski Academy)

12. Christian Howard: 6-2, 281, Sr.-R, DL, Indianapolis, Ind. (Independence (Kan.) CC)***

13. Christian Hoz: 6-5, 308, Fr., OL, Covington, La. (Archbishop Hannan)

14. Noel Iwuchukwu: 6-2, 220, Jr., DE, Los Angeles, Calif. (College of the Canyons (Calif.)

15. Jevon Jones: 6-0, 160, Fr., CB, Allen, Texas (Allen)

16. Donovan Marshall: 5-11, 179, Fr., RB, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North)

17. Demari Medley: 5-10, 175, So., S, Gainesville, Fla. (Gainesville)***

18. Kirk Merritt: 5-11, 205, Jr., WR, Destrehan, La. (East Mississippi Community College)*

19. Hunter Moreton: 6-1, 293, So., DL, Fort Smith, Ark. (Southside)***

20. Marcel Murray: 5-10, 200, Fr., RB, Hiram, Ga. (Hiram)

21. Bubba Ogbebor: 6-0, 189, So.-R, WR, Frisco, Texas (Boise State)**

22. Nathan Page: 6-0, 175, Fr., CB, Roland, Ark. (Robinson)

23. Ross Painter: 6-4, 225, Jr., TE, Hernando, Miss. (Northeast Mississippi Community College)*

24. Kevin Powers: 6-0, 213, Jr.-R, LB, Sacramento, Calif. (College of San Mateo (Calif.))***

25. Ryan Taylor: 6-2, 311, Fr., DL, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

26. Kevin Thurmon: 6-3, 288, Jr.-R, DL, Chicago, Ill. (Ball State)**

27. Thomas Toki: 6-1, 290, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo (Calif.))

28. Reed Tyler: 6-3, 236, Fr., TE, Brandon, Miss. (Brandon)*

*midyear signee available for spring camp

**already enrolled and sat out 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules

***enrolled fall 2017 and participated in the 2017 season, but counted toward the 2018 signing class

BY STATE

Arkansas (6): Jax Gasaway (OL), Detravion Green (S), Terry Hampton (DL), Layne Hatcher (QB), Hunter Moreton (DL), Nathan Page (CB)

California (4): Tukua Ahoia (DL), Noel Iwuchukwu (DE), Kevin Powers (LB), Thomas Toki (DL)

Georgia (3): Antonio Fletcher (S), Marcel Murray (RB), Ryan Taylor (DL)

Mississippi (3): Kirk Merritt (WR), Ross Painter (TE), Reed Tyler (TE)

Texas (3): Triston Anderson (CB), Jevon Jones (CB), Bubba Ogbebor (WR)

Louisiana (2): Jaden Harris (DB), Christian Hoz (OL)

Alabama (1): Derrick Bean (LB)

Florida (1): Demari Medley (S)

Kansas (1): Christian Howard (DL)

Illinois (1): Kevin Thurmon (DL

Missouri (1): Donovan Marshall (RB)

Oklahoma (1): Dahu Green (WR)

BY POSITION

QB (1): Layne Hatcher

RB (2): Donovan Marshall, Marcel Murray

OL (2): Jax Gasaway, Christian Hoz

TE (2): Ross Painter, Reed Tyler

WR (3): Dahu Green, Kirk Merritt, Bubba Ogbebor

DE: (1): Noel Iwuchukwu

DL (7): Tukua Ahoia, Terry Hampton, Christian Howard, Hunter Moreton, Ryan Taylor, Thomas Toki, Kevin Thurmon

LB (2): Derrick Bean, Kevin Powers

DB (6): Triston Anderson, Antonio Fletcher, Detravion Green, Jaden Harris, Jevon Jones, Demari Medley

P (1): Cody Grace

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES: 18

JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFERS: 7

NCAA FBS TRANSFERS: 3

BIOS

Tukua Ahoia: 6-0, 310, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2018 spring camp and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves . . . Named an All-NorCal Conference selection in 2016 . . . Helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record in 2016 . . . Finished his freshman season at San Mateo with 46 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery . . . Varsity letterman at St. Francis High School . . . Recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 4 quarterback hurries as a senior.

Triston Anderson: 6-0, 167, Fr., CB, Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall)

Prepped at Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas . . . Named First-Team All-District 11-6A at cornerback as a junior and senior . . . Defended 16 passes in just eight games as a senior . . . Posted 40 tackles and had 17 passes defended along with four tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles as a junior . . . Played running back as a sophomore and had 1,250 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com.

Derrick Bean: 6-2, 195, Fr., LB, Pinson, Ala. (Clay-Chalkville)

Prepped at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala. . . . Helped the Cougars to an 11-3 record as a senior and an appearance in the Class 6A semifinals . . . Registered 59 tackles, including 10 for a loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown during junior campaign . . . Ranked as a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com . . . 247Sports lists him as the No. 63 player in the state of Alabama . . . Also recruited by schools such as Memphis and Troy.

Antonio Fletcher: 6-0, 183, Fr., S, Lithonia, Ga. (Martin Luther King Jr.)

Varsity football letterman at Martin Luther King Jr. High School . . . Recorded 70 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery as a senior in 2017 . . . 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout.com . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Listed as the No. 261 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports . . . Also recruited by schools such as Appalachian State, Kent State, Nevada, Toledo.

Jax Gasaway: 6-7, 265, Fr., OL, Star City, Ark. (Star City)

2017 First Team All-Arkansas Preps selection by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . . . Named a 2017 Wendy’s High School Heisman “School Winner” for Star City . . . Named to the 2017 USA Today ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team as a first-team selection . . . Tabbed Class 4A All-State by the Arkansas Activities Association . . . 247Sports.com 3-star recruit also listed as the No. 10 overall player in Arkansas and the No. 118 offensive tackle in the nation . . . Rivals.com 3-star recruit ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the state of Arkansas . . . Also recruited by schools such as Louisiana Tech, Air Force, Marshall, Tulane, Texas State and ULM.

Cody Grace: 6-2, 223, Jr.-R, P, Perth, Western Australia (Warwick Senior)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . 2017 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist (1 of 10 in the nation) . . . Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection . . . Didn’t allowed a touchback and saw 45 of his 49 punts go unreturned for a .918 percentage, helping him compile a 40.9 net putting average . . . 24 of his punts pinned A-State’s opponents inside their own 20-yard line for a Sun Belt Conference-high .490 percentage . . . The Red Wolves’ punt return defense allowed just two yards per attempt to lead the conference and rank third in the nation . . . Recorded 49 punts for 2,014 yards, giving him a 41.1 average per attempt . . . Posted nine punts covering at least 50 yards, including a long of 61 yards against Middle Tennessee in the Camellia Bowl . . . Posted a season-high five punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line against New Mexico State, but also has at least one in every game and multiple in all but three . . . Played Australian rules football at Warwick Senior High . . . 2017 Australia Camp punting champion . . . 2017 Chris Sailer Kicking's Vegas 30 camp “consistency competition” and “last man standing” champion . . . Also Vegas 30 punting finalist.

Dahu Green: 6-5, 193, Jr.-R, WR, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Oklahoma)

Oklahoma transfer who is already enrolled at A-State and sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules . . . Played in 15 games at Oklahoma, including seven as a true freshman in 2015 and nine as a sophomore in 2016 . . . Lone career start came during the 2016 season against Kansas State (10/29) . . . Did not record any stats as a freshman, but posted three receptions for 89 yards (29.7 avg.) as a sophomore . . . Longest catch covered 51 yards versus Texas . . . Registered receptions of 13 yards against Kansas and 25 yards at Texas Tech . . . Made his Sooners debut against Akron on Sept. 5, 2015 . . . Coming out of high school was a consensus three-star recruit by Rivals, Scout, 247Sports and ESPN . . . Slotted as the No. 49 wide receiver by Rivals, No. 64 by 247Sports, No. 71 by ESPN and No. 98 by Scout . . . Selected as the No. 6 player in Oklahoma by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports . . . Caught 58 passes for 961 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Westmoore (Oklahoma City) High School after registering 39 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior . . . Also had offers from Louisville, Cincinnati and Washington State, among others.

Detravion Green: 6-0, 175, Fr., S, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

Prepped at Ashdown High School in Ashdown, Ark. . . . Helped the Panthers to the Class 4A state quarterfinals with a 9-4 record . . . Rushed for 1,536 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 14 catches and another score as a senior . . . Also added two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble on defense in senior campaign . . . Ran for 901 yards as a junior and 10 scores along with 22 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns . . . Recorded 867 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a sophomore . . . Earned All-Area Second Team honors from the Texarkana Gazette and was an All-Conference selection as a junior . . . Listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout.com, which also ranks him as the No. 23 player in the state of Arkansas . . . Also recruited by teams such as Louisiana Tech and ULM.

Terry Hampton: 6-0, 254, Fr., DL, El Dorado, Ark. (El Dorado)

Four-year varsity letterman . . . Helped lead El Dorado to the Class 6A state playoffs all four seasons, including the semifinals as a freshman and the second round his final three years . . . Hootens.com “Top 50 Recruits for 2018” (No. 16) in the state of Arkansas . . . 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com, which also lists Hampton as the No. 15 overall player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 123 defensive tackle in the nation . . . Rivals.com 3-star recruit ranked as the No. 19 player in Arkansas.

Jaden Harris: 6-2, 190, Fr., DB, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Parish)

Varsity football letterman at Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La. . . . Named to the 2017 All-District 2-5A team as a first-team selection . . . 3-star prospect by 247Sports and Scout.com, which also ranks him as the No. 73 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 146 safety in the nation . . . 2-star recruit by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by schools such as Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Texas State and Mississippi State.

Layne Hatcher: 6-1, 204, Fr., QB, Little Rock, Ark. (Pulaski Academy)

Four-year varsity letterman and three-year starter . . . Arkansas high school football’s all-time leader in passing yards (15,483) and touchdowns (185) . . . Finished his career 1,002 completions on 1,479 attempts while compiling a 152.9 QB rating . . . Recorded 18 career rushing touchdowns . . . Posted a 41-1 record in three years as the Bruins’ starting quarterback . . . Passed for 5,779 yards with 66 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2017, leading Pulaski Academy to its fourth straight Class 5A state championship . . . Posted 4,656 passing yards and 58 touchdowns as a junior, while also throwing for 4,667 yards and 55 scores as a sophomore . . . Piled up a national record 791 yards total offense, including 757 passing, and nine touchdowns against Little Rock Christian as a senior . . . Posted 12 300-yard passing games in 2017 . . . Tabbed all-conference and all-state as sophomore, junior and senior . . . Senior season named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Offensive Player of the Year, as well as Hootens.com 5A Offensive Player of the Year, Gatorade Arkansas Football Player of the Year . . . 3-star prospect by 247Sports.com, also listing him as the No. 23 overall player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 52 dual-threat quarterback in the nation . . . Rivals.com 2-star recruit . . . Also recruited by schools such as Louisiana Tech and Eastern Illinois . . . Three-time state champion in wrestling and ranked No. 5 in the nation in the sport.

Christian Howard: 6-2, 281, Sr.-R, DL, Indianapolis, Ind. (Independence (Kan.) Community College)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Made an immediate impact on the defensive line in his first year at A-State in 2017, helping the team rank among the top 16 teams in the nation in TFL and sacks . . . Started one game (versus Coastal Carolina) . . . Produced 16 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries . . . 6.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks both were either the most or tied the most on the team among interior defensive linemen . . . Tallied at least one tackle in nine games, including a season-high six against New Mexico State . . . Also posted 2.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks against the Aggies – both season highs . . . Responsible for at least a half-TFL in six games . . . Played the 2016 season at Independence Community College . . . Spent his freshman season (2014) playing at Dodge City Community College and redshirted the following season while at LA Pearce . . . As a sophomore in 2016, totaled 33 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in eight games . . . Also added two fumble recoveries for the 5-4 Pirates . . . Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports and two-star by Scout . . . Also recruited by Colorado State, New Mexico, Georgia State and Louisiana Tech . . . 2014 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, also attending Thomas Carr Howe.

Christian Hoz: 6-5, 308, Fr., OL, Covington, La. (Archbishop Hannan)

Four-year starter on the varsity football team at Archbishop Hannan . . . Helped lead his high school to a 10-3 record and third round of the playoffs as a senior in 2017 . . . 2016 All-District 7-2A selection . . . Listed as a 2-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com . . . Rated as the No. 102 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 186 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports . . . Also recruited by teams such as Marshall, Navy, UCF, Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy.

Noel Iwuchukwu: 6-2, 220, Jr., DE, Los Angeles, Calif. (College of the Canyons (Calif.)

Team captain at College of the Canyons . . . 2017 First Team All-Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division . . . Helped lead the Cougars to a 9-2 overall record and 4-1 mark in conference play . . . Posted 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception and a forced fumble in 10 games as a sophomore . . . Named the 2017 Western State Bowl MVP after posting six tackles and a forced fumble . . . Finished freshman season with 32 tackles, three sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble . . . Two-year career at College of the Canyons saw him pile up 74 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles . . . Varsity letterman at Notre Dame (Calif.) High School . . . Entering his senior season, he was named a “High School Defensive Lineman to Watch” by the Los Angeles Times . . . Tabbed a 2-star recruit by both Rivlas.com and 247Sports.com, which also lists him as the No. 161 weak side defensive end in the nation . . . Also recruited by teams such as Illinois and North Texas.

Jevon Jones: 6-0, 160, Fr., CB, Allen, Texas (Allen)

Prepped at Allen High School in Allen, Texas . . . Has helped the Eagles to a 15-0 record as a senior and will play for the 6A-DI State Championship . . . Earned First-Team All-District 6-6A accolades as a junior after helping the Eagles to a league championship and 14-1 overall record with an appearance in the Class 6A-DI state semifinals . . . Also played wide receiver . . . Older brother Jaylon is a defensive back at Ole Miss . . . 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout.com, which also lists him as the No. 204 player in the state of Texas and the No. 128 cornerback in the nation . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by schools such as SMU, Houston, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada and New Mexico.

Donovan Marshall: 5-11, 179, Fr., RB, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North)

Named the 2017 St. Louis Football U’s Junior National Elite recipient, given to a student that exemplifies standards in community service, academics and on-field performance . . . Named a second-team Missouri All-State selection . . . Rushed for 1,042 yards and 18 touchdowns and also became Lutheran North’s all-time leader in career rushing yards . . . Led Lutheran North to the 2017 conference and district championships . . . Lutheran North scored 94 touchdowns for a school record 692 points, while rushing for 4,410 yards as a team . . . Ran for 1,476 and 17 touchdowns as a junior . . . Added 13 touchdowns and 1,160 rushing yards as a sophomore, including a season-high 278 rushing yards against Lutheran South . . . Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout.com, which also lists him as the No. 18 player in the state of Missouri and No. 93 running back in the nation . . . Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals.com . . . Also received offers from schools such as Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo, Iowa State, Minnesota, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan.

Demari Medley: 5-10, 175, So., S, Gainesville, Fla. (Gainesville)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Recorded 17 tackles (7 solo, 10 assisted) as a true freshman in 2017 . . . Recorded at least one tackle in six outings and multiple stops in four games, including a season-high eight against Louisiana-Monroe . . . Varsity football, track & field and wrestling letterman at Gainesville High School . . . Also recruited by schools such as Iowa State, Ohio and Tulane.

Kirk Merritt: 5-11, 205, Jr., WR, Destrehan, La. (East Mississippi Community College)

Helped lead an 11-1 East Mississippi Community College Lions team to the 2017 NJCAA national championship (team’s fourth in seven years) and MACJC state title (team’s sixth in nine years) . . . Selected NJCAA All-Region 23 and MACJC All-State First Team as both a wide receiver and kick returner as a sophomore . . . Led EMCC with 52 receptions, averaging 12.1 yards per catch with four touchdown grabs on the year . . . Also averaged 32.8 yards on six kickoff returns as well as 14.9 yards on 15 punt returns during the season . . . Caught seven passes for a season-high 180 yards, including an 80-yard catch and run, during the season opener against Jones County . . . Made a season-high eight grabs in wins over Itawamba and Hinds . . .Tabbed MACJC Special Teams Player of the Week by returning two kickoffs for 98 total yards (long of 62 yards) plus adding a 40-yard punt return to go along with his eight receptions during 51-41 road win over Hinds . . . Had a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown in 59-0 victory at Northeast Mississippi . . . Transferred to East Mississippi from Texas A&M after previously playing his freshman season at Oregon . . . Saw action in 11 games as a collegiate rookie at Oregon in 2015 . . . Caught five passes for 61 yards and had three rushes for 13 yards on the year . . . Also had a 28-yard kick return and made seven tackles on special teams for the Ducks . . . Longest reception (28 yds) and longest rush (10 yds) of his freshman year came against Oregon State . . . Won Nike’s SPARQ (Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction & Quickness) National Championship in 2014 . . . Helped lead 14-1 Destrehan High School to the 2014 Louisiana Class 5A state championship game . . . Was listed as the No. 5 prospect in Louisiana according to the NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune Nifty 50 . . . Two-time selection to the All-District 7-5A Team . . . Runner-up in both the 100 and 200 meters at the Louisiana track and field state championships as a senior . . . Two-time district and region champion in the 100 meters . . . Posted personal-best times of 10.44 in the 100 meters and 21.52 in the 200 meters . . . Listed as 3-star recruit by Rivals.com following the 2018 season and as a four-star prospect coming out of high school . . . Ranked as the No. 41 junior college player in the nation by Rivals . . . 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com, ranking him as the No. 46 overall and No. 4 wide receiver in the nation among junior college players.

Hunter Moreton: 6-1, 293, So., DL, Fort Smith, Ark. (Southside)

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2017 season, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2017, including seven as a starter . . . 23 tackles were the second most on the team among interior defensive linemen, while his 5.5 tackles for loss were the third most . . . Posted 2.0 sacks as well to go along with a fumble recovery for four yards . . . Posted a season-high six tackles against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and his second most in a game were four against both Texas State and Troy . . . Produced at least 1.0 TFL in four outings, including a season-high 2.0 versus Texas State . . . Both sacks came in different games against Louisiana and New Mexico State . . . Three-year varsity football starter at Southside High School . . . 2016 All-Arkansas Preps second-team selection . . . Named to the 2016 Class 7A All-State Team . . . Helped lead Southside to an 8-5 record and the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs in 2015 . . . Southside posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the state semifinals Moreton's sophomore year as well . . . Listed as a 2-star recruit by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports . . . Younger brother of Austin Moreton, a four-year letterman on the A-State football team from 2013-16.

Marcel Murray: 5-10, 200, Fr., RB, Hiram, Ga. (Hiram)

Four-year varsity letterman at Hiram . . . Senior season recorded 121 rushing attempts for 1,208 yards (10.0 average) and 16 touchdowns, while also posting six 100-yard rushing games . . . Finished junior campaign with 642 yards and 12 touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts . . . Carried the ball 92 times as a sophomore for 469 yards and seven touchdowns, while his freshman year saw him rush eight times for 24 yards . . . His career totals include2,343 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground . . . Named the West Georgia Neighbor “Athlete of the Week” on Sept. 5, 2017 . . . Also a varsity track & field letterman . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by teams such as Coastal Carolina and James Madison.

Bubba Ogbebor: 6-0, 189, So.-R, WR, Frisco, Texas (Boise State)

Boise State transfer who is already enrolled at A-State and sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules . . . Appeared in 10 games, both at wide receiver and on special teams, as a true freshman at Boise State in 2016 . . . Made one tackle on special teams . . . Coming out of high school, listed as a three-start recruit according to ESPN.com, Scout.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports . . . Three-year letterman rated one of the top 20 receivers in the state of Texas according to Scout . . . Named first-team All-District 9-5A both his junior and senior seasons for head coach Che Hendrix at Heritage (Frisco) High School . . . Caught 74 passes for 1,282 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final prep campaign . . . Caught 64 passes for 1,056 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, leading the Coyotes to the district championship . . . As a sophomore, garnered honorable mention All-District 10-4A honors after catching 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns . . . two-time letterman in track and field.

Ross Painter: 6-4, 225, Jr., TE, Hernando, Miss. (Northeast Mississippi Community College)

Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2018 spring camp and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves . . . Played in 15 games during his two-year career at Northeast Mississippi, including six as a freshman and nine as a sophomore . . . The 2017 campaign saw Painter record 25 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 40 yards . . . As a freshman in 2016, posted three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown . . . Two-star recruit by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by schools such as Bowling Green, Ohio and Troy . . . Varsity football letterman at Hernando (Miss.) High School.

Nathan Page: 6-0, 175, Fr., CB, Roland, Ark. (Robinson)

An all-State and all-conference performer during his career at Robinson, Page played both offense and defense . . . Recorded 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups, one forced fumble and six interceptions as a senior . . . Also posted 19 receptions for 359 yards and six touchdowns while recording 68 rushing yards on six attempts . . . Named to USA Today’s 2017 All-USA Arkansas Football Team . . . Junior campaign saw him pile up 47 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups and two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball . . . Offensive stats included 45 receptions for 1,118 yards and 14 touchdowns . . . As a sophomore, Page tallied 81 tackles and six interceptions . . . His high school career totals include 108 receptions for 2,208 yards and 28 touchdowns, as well as 168 tackles, nine TFL, 13 pass break-ups and 14 interceptions . . . Recorded two career kickoff returns for touchdown . . . 3-star recruit by Rivals.com, which also ranks him as the No. 6 overall player in the state of Arkansas . . . 247Sports.com 3-star recruit ranked as the No. 7 player in Arkansas and No. 58 athlete in the nation . . . Also recruited by schools such as Louisiana Tech, ULM, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Texas and Virginia Tech.

Kevin Powers: 6-0, 213, Sr.-R, LB, Sacramento, Calif. (College of San Mateo (Calif.))

Transferred from College of San Mateo and was a member of the team in 2017, but counts toward the 2018 signing class . . . Did not play in any games at A-State in 2017 . . . College of San Mateo posted a 7-4 record and advance to the Nor Cal playoffs during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, while Powers’ freshman year in 2014 saw the team compile a 9-2 record that included a victory over Laney in the Bothman Bulldog Bowl . . . Squad won the Bay 6 Conference championship in 2016 . . . Redshirt sophomore season stats included 47 tackles, two tackles for loss of nine yards, one sack and a pass break-up . . . Did not play as a true sophomore in 2015 while redshirting the season . . . Varsity football letterman at Burbank High School.

Ryan Taylor: 6-2, 311, Fr., DL, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)

Recorded 28 tackles and two sacks while helping Grayson High School to a 10-2 record in 2017 . . . Had 12 quarterback hurries and averaged four tackles a game . . . Recorded 34 tackles as a junior and helped his team win the Class 7A state titles and finished ranked sixth in the nation by MaxPreps.com . . . Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout.com, which lists him as the No. 195 player in the state of Georgia and No. 143 defensive tackle in the nation . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com . . . Also recruited by teams such as Coastal Carolina, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic and Troy.

Kevin Thurmon: 6-3, 288, Jr.-R, DL, Chicago, Ill. (Ball State)

Ball State transfer who is already enrolled at A-State and sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transferring rules . . . Sophomore season at Ball State in 2016 saw him play in 10 games with four starts on the defensive line, recording 23 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss of 36 yards . . . Made his first collegiate start in the opener at Georgia State . . . Finished second on the team with 4.5 sacks . . . Tallied a pair of tackles for loss, including a sack, at Georgia State on Sept. 2 . . . Recorded a personal-high six tackles against Northern Illinois on Oct. 1 . . . Notched two fourth-quarter sacks and a forced fumble in the season finale at Miami . . . Freshman season in 2015 saw him play in the final 10 games of the season . . . First collegiate action came at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 19 . . . Totaled 11 tackles on the season . . . Picked up at least one tackle in seven games . . . Tallied a season-high three tackles in the season finale against Bowling Green on Nov. 24 . . . Played football for coach Frank Lenti at Mount Carmel High . . . Helped team to an 8-5 record as a senior and 36-8 mark in his career . . . Mount Carmel won state championships in 2012 and 2013 . . . All-state as a senior . . . Ranked as the 21st best player in the state of Illinois by 247Sports . . . Managed 46 tackles with 16 sacks as a senior . . . Tallied 39 tackles and nine sacks as a junior.

Thomas Toki: 6-1, 290, So., DL, Mountain View, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves . . . Recorded 3 tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, while playing in three games in 2016 . . . Helped lead the Bulldogs to a 7-3 record in 2016 . . . Originally signed with Washington State out of high school . . . Attended Juanita High School in Kirkland, Wash. his first three years . . . Attended St. Francis High School in Mountain View, Calif. as a senior . . . Named No. 49 prospect in Preseason Scout.com Western 150 . . . Made 57 tackles and earned West Catholic Athletic League Honorable Mention honors . . . Named to Tacoma News Tribune’s Western 100, one of 11 defensive lineman selected . . . Member of 2015 U.S. Under-19 National Team that participated in 2015 International Bowl in Arlington, Texas . . . As a junior, earned First-Team All-KingCo after making 29 tackles, 17 solo including four sacks . . . All-Area Frist Team and earned First-Team All-KingCo as a sophomore . . . Rated a four star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com . . . Ranked the No. 21 defensive tackle prospect in the country by ESPN.com and Rivals.com . . . Rated the No. 22 overall prospect in California by ESPN.com . . . Rated the No. 5 defensive tackle prospect in California by Scout.com . . . Ranked the No. 180 prospect in the ESPN 300.

Reed Tyler: 6-3, 236, Fr., TE, Brandon, Miss. (Brandon)

Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2018 spring camp . . . Selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game as a senior . . . 2017 preseason Class 6A All-State selection . . . Clarion Ledger “10 Seniors to Watch” in 2017 . . . Posted 40 receptions for 405 yards as a senior while helping lead Brandon to the state playoffs . . . Posted 24 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown while helping lead Brandon to a 10-4 record and the state playoffs in 2016 . . . Also a varsity baseball letterman . . . 2-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and Scout.com . . . Rated as the No. 39 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports . . . Also recruited by schools such as Colorado State, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Troy and UTSA . . . Grandfather, Bob Tyler, was the head football coach at Mississippi State from 1973 to 1978 . . . Father, Breck, played wide receiver at both Mississippi State and Ole Miss.