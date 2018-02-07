A-State students fight for St. Jude

A group of Arkansas State University students is fighting to help sick children and their families.

Members of the Alpha Gamma Delta had a booth set up in the Student Union Center on Wednesday.

Senior Kelsie Rolang with Alpha Gamma Delta at ASU said they were working hard to help the children of St. Jude.

“We’re out here working to raise money for St. Jude,” Rolang said. “We’re selling Candy Grams for three dollars. You can pick them up on Valentine’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

Rolang said this is something for nearly everyone on campus.

“Arkansas State has a big emphasis on St. Jude,” Rolang said. “We’re trying to raise $75,000 for the kids through Up til Dawn and this is just a little fundraiser to help raise that money and reach our goal.”

Rolang said this fundraiser was one that meant a lot to her.

“Well, childhood cancer is so impactful,” Rolang said. “It has affected so many people, you know, within our own families and things like that. And they have made such an effort to help these families. And really reach them if even they can’t afford it. And that has made such an impact on me as well as my fellow students.”

Rolang said if you put yourself in their shoes and what they must be going through, you have to do what you can to help.

“You just can’t imagine this happening to someone in your own family,” Rolang said. “Or even to someone you know you’re close to. Try to help these families so that they can make sure their child is cared for and they have the technology they need to help along the way.”

Rolang said the entire sorority volunteered to do their part.

“Everyone in our sorority has stepped up to help,” Rolang said. “We have 150 members in Alpha Delta Gamma.”

Rolang said you can reach the Alpha Gamma Delta on their Instagram, Facebook or Twitter pages.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.