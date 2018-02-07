Brookland residents not receiving bill on time - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Brookland is warning residents that their water bill might not come in the mail before it’s time to pay it.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said city hall employees got the bills to the post office in Brookland on Jan. 31, like usual, but there seems to be a delay at the Memphis United States Postal Service facility because they’ve not made it back to Brookland yet.

The bills go to Memphis to be sorted but the mayor said there seems to be a lag recently in the time it takes.

Mayor Jones said city hall has already gotten nearly 100 calls this week from people wondering where their bill is.

“You know, it’s frustrating to not only us but our local post office,” Jones said. “We’re all doing our jobs, yet there’s something that’s out of our control that’s causing this issue and so we just want everybody to be aware.”

The water payment is still due on Feb. 15 for Brookland residents, though, regardless of whether or not the bill comes in the mail on time.

However, citizens can call city hall to find out what they owe on the bill.

