City, AGFC hold groundbreaking for shooting sports complex

The city of Jonesboro held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for the town's new Shooting Sports Complex.

The complex will be built on 200 acres off Moore Road and will include several different archery and gun ranges as well as nine trap and skeet fields.

The city started looking at the piece of land in 2016 and in January of 2018, they closed on the property.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is partnering with the city on the project as well.

Already, they've received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to go toward the expected $10 million cost.

“This part of the state really needs a facility like this because of the shooting sports teams that's here. It'll give the young people that compete in Arkansas shooting sports a place to come and have a safe and controlled environment to not only practice but compete,” AGFC Director Pat Fitts said.

Fitts hopes this complex will get more youth interested in shooting sports and hunting.

"Today, our kids are really challenged for their time and we have to figure ways to really compete," Fitts said. "We want those kids outdoors. We want them engaged in the conservation efforts that we're doing today."

Fitts and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin both mentioned during the ceremony that the complex will also provide a safe facility for the shooting sports teams of Jonesboro-area schools.

“Also, this is a very large population area so this facility will be highly utilized by the public,” Fitts said. He added the complex will complement the Nature Center and regional office that AGFC already has in Jonesboro.

Now, the city must work to find more corporate donors to help fund the large project.

It is expected to be completed in 2020.

