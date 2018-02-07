Road contracts announced in SEMO

It looks to be a very busy 2018 for road construction projects in Southeast Missouri as the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts Wednesday during its meeting in Sikeston.

The projects include a $2,410,136 contract awarded to Apex Paving Co. for pavement improvements on Business 60 from Route AD to Route 25 in Stoddard County; Route Y from 2.3 miles east of Route 25 in Stoddard County to Route 61 in Scott County; and Route AA from Route 25 North to Route 25 South in Stoddard County.

Other projects approved were:

A $1,400,015 contract awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc. for bridge replacements including Route P over Saint Johns Diversion Ditch in New Madrid County and Route P over Maple Slough Ditch in New Madrid County.

A $758,422 contract awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc. for bridge replacements including Route N over Honey Cypress Ditch and Route O over Snipe Slough Ditch, both in Dunklin County.

A $638,480 contract awarded to Above and Below Contracting, LLC for bridge scour repairs on Route 17 over Little Creek, Route W over Eleven Point River, Route KK over Spring Creek and Route ZZ over Howell Creek, all in Howell County.

A $489,004 contract awarded to Kinder Brothers Excavating Inc. for bridge scour repairs on Route WW over the East Bayou in New Madrid County, Route 60 over St. Francis River in Butler and Stoddard counties and Route 160 over the Current River in Ripley County.

Officials say additional information, including timelines and traffic impact, will be released before construction starts and that the Missouri Department of Transportation will notify motorists of any changes in traffic.

