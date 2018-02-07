Restaurant raises money for officer with brain tumor

A Paragould restaurant that continuously strives to make a difference in the area is now raising money for a special community member.

At Kiss the Cook, all of the tips over the past four years have gone to families in need or charities each month.

“It was at that point that we wanted to start doing things for families and just do more with the business,” owner Libby Wamock-Glasco said. “We always knew that we wanted the business to be a ministry and not just a job.”

In February, the money raised will be given to Paragould police officer Chris Bunch, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Glasco knows Officer Bunch personally and said there is not a more deserving family.

“A lot of the things Chris has done is not because of his job, it's because he wants to do it,” Glasco said. “Sometimes you move into a community and you don't have to do. A lot of people would just come into a community and say what's here for me and more than anything I think Chris says how can I serve where I live.”

Glasco said they are always thankful for the customers who make this charitable gift possible.

They will be collecting for Officer Bunch throughout February. The money will go to the family for accumulating medical expenses from both Chris and their daughter, who has had health issues recently as well.

There is also a fund set up for the family at First National Bank.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.