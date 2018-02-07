Valley View special needs student earns driver's permit

Last October, the Valley View School District began a driver's education program for students with special needs.

This week, one of those students, Luke Munn, passed his exam and received his driver's permit.

According to Tina Golden, a teacher at the Valley View School District, Luke studied for months, digging deep into his manual daily.

Luke also drove around the streets in a golf cart, thanks to a purchase made by the school's PTA.

Golden said Luke achieving this goal sets him up to have other successes later in life.

"For our kids to be able to accomplish this as a lifelong skill, it just means the world," Golden said.

Golden said Luke wasn't the only student lined up to get his permit.

According to Golden, four other students are on pace to receive their permits very soon.

