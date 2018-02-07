Cave City Fire Department uses new equipment

A washer-extractor at the Cave City Fire Department will help clean turnout gear for the department. (Source: Cave City Fire Department Facebook page)

The Cave City Fire Department now has a washer-extractor to wash turnout gear. (Source: Cave City Fire Department Facebook page)

A new piece of equipment will provide safety as well as keep Cave City firefighters healthy in the future, the department said in a social media post Wednesday.

According to the post, the department has started using its new washer/extractor to wash turnout gear for the department.

"Today, we begin using our new washer/extractor designed to wash our bunker gear and extract the dirty, hidden fibers deep in the material that we pick up during fires," the post said.

Last year, Sharp County Fire Coordinator Kal Dienst said using the machines can help remove possibly unhealthy items from the turnouts.

"Washer-extractors are necessary because it's the G-force that actually removes the carcinogens from our turnout gear," Dienst said . "A lot of standard washers, which is what a lot of departments use now, don't necessarily spin fast enough to remove those from the turnouts."

A law approved last year by the Arkansas legislature also requires fire departments to have the equipment in order to receive state turnback funding.

