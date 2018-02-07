New vehicle to help animal group; still needs plastic kennels

A new transport vehicle will help an area animal group with taking dogs to foster homes.

Now the group is needing plastic kennels to store the animals as they are moved.

Brittany Smithson, an official with The Arkansas Pet Savers or TAPS, said Wednesday the organization bought the vehicle for $6,500 and can transport nearly 35 dogs from one place to the other.

Smithson said anyone wanting to help can call the Harrisburg Vet Clinic, give money to the group's PayPal account or drop off the kennels at area H&R Block locations.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.