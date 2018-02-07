Lepanto plans neighborhood watch program - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lepanto plans neighborhood watch program

LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

A Neighborhood Watch program will work to create a better relationship between Lepanto police and local residents plus helping to get people involved, local police said Wednesday. 

The department went to social media to get the thoughts of residents about having the program in Lepanto. According to Police Chief Chad Henderson, residents were in favor of the plan, which would include meeting once a month to discuss neighborhood watch. 

Henderson said the program will create bonds and trust and that the department is working on setting up the dates and times for meetings.

Anyone interested in participating can call the Lepanto Police Department or attend the meetings at the Lepanto City Hall. 

