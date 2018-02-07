Abilities Unlimited looking to fill 70 jobs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Abilities Unlimited looking to fill 70 jobs

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Abilities Unlimited is looking to fill 70 jobs during a job fair on Thursday.

The job fair is taking place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at their location at 1334 West Monroe in Jonesboro.

Abilities Unlimited is looking to hire people to care for the disabled.

The non-profit said to bring your resume if you have one and be prepared to fill out an application and be interviewed.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New vehicle to help animal group; still needs plastic kennels

    New vehicle to help animal group; still needs plastic kennels

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-08 02:38:20 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-02-08 04:27:03 GMT
    (Source: Brittany Smithson)(Source: Brittany Smithson)

    A new transport vehicle will help an area animal group with taking dogs to foster homes. 

    A new transport vehicle will help an area animal group with taking dogs to foster homes. 

  • Abilities Unlimited looking to fill 70 jobs

    Abilities Unlimited looking to fill 70 jobs

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-08 04:15:10 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:20 PM EST2018-02-08 04:20:35 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Abilities Unlimited is looking to fill 70 jobs during a job fair on Thursday.

    Abilities Unlimited is looking to fill 70 jobs during a job fair on Thursday.

  • Lepanto plans neighborhood watch program

    Lepanto plans neighborhood watch program

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-02-08 03:01:40 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-08 04:00:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    A Neighborhood Watch program will work to create a better relationship between Lepanto police and local residents plus helping to get people involved, local police said Wednesday. 

    A Neighborhood Watch program will work to create a better relationship between Lepanto police and local residents plus helping to get people involved, local police said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly