Abilities Unlimited looking to fill 70 jobs

Abilities Unlimited is looking to fill 70 jobs during a job fair on Thursday.

The job fair is taking place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at their location at 1334 West Monroe in Jonesboro.

Abilities Unlimited is looking to hire people to care for the disabled.

The non-profit said to bring your resume if you have one and be prepared to fill out an application and be interviewed.

