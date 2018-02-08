Claims children were waxed without permission under investigation

A pair of mothers is furious after they say a daycare waxed their babies faces without permission.

According to KATV, they say someone at the daycare waxed their faces.

Alyssa Salgado said she noticed the missing patch of hair after she picked her daughter up.

Her daughter attends a daycare at the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco, Washington.

Salgado spoke to the daycare's director that night and the next morning about the missing hair.

She also reached out to other moms from the daycare. Including Glenda Cruz, who also claims her son's unibrow was waxed that same day.

The college says it's investigating the matter.

Salgado got documentation from her daughter's doctor Monday that she is missing a patch of hair.

The Washington State Department of Early Learning is also investigating the matter.

