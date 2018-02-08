Attorney General warns of law enforcement impersonators

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office is warning people about law enforcement imposters.

According to a news release, scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and threatening people with arrest if they don’t pay money.

Even though each case is different, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge did release tips to avoid becoming a victim.

Courts and law enforcement agencies do not seek or accept payment in prepaid gift cards.

If a consumer owes money, legitimate collectors must first send a written notice confirming the debt.

Consumers should not confirm or provide personal or financial information to an unknown person over the phone or internet.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982 or consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov or facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge

