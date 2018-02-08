Missouri man killed after double shooting inside restaurant

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting inside a Show-Me's restaurant and bar in Florissant, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

Florissant police say the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. inside the restaurant, according to our sister station KMOV.

Police say three men inside the bar when they got into an argument. The argument escalated into a physical fight before the two men were shot.

Patrons were able to take the gun from the suspect and keep him in the bar until police could arrive.

The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

