Police offer reward in murder investigation

A reward is being offered for information about a January murder.

Detectives with the Little Rock Police Department are offering $10,000 to anyone with information about the murder of Katrina Hampton-Williams, who was found dead at her home on Jan. 21.

Police do have a person of interest in the case but are turning to the public in hopes of uncovering more information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department's Major Crimes Detective Division at (501)-371-4660.

For more information on this story, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.