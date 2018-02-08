Hoxie FD battles early-morning house fire

Crews worked to put out a house fire in Hoxie Thursday morning.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, firefighters responded to the fully-involved fire on Southeast Hays Street around 5:20 a.m.

The family living in the home was reportedly out of town when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and are still at the scene putting out hot spots.

Ditto says they are investigating what caused the fire.

