Hoxie house fire caused by electric heater

Crews worked to put out a house fire in Hoxie Thursday morning.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, firefighters responded to the fully-involved fire on Southeast Hays Street around 5:20 a.m.

The family living in the home was reportedly out of town when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in a little over an hour but remained on scene, putting out hot spots, until mid-morning.

Ditto said on Monday that the cause of the fire was an electric heater that had been left plugged in.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.