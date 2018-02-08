Hoxie alum graduates U.S. Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Alex B. Carpenter graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX.

Carpenter completed an 8-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Carpenter is the son of Juanita Carpenter and Larry Carpenter, and the step-son of Angela Smith, all of Jonesboro; and the grandson of Peggy Capps of Hoxie.

He graduated Hoxie High School in 2016.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.