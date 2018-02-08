ANASP Tournament

(AGFC) - Archery is a great way to sharpen skills, build self-esteem and create a stronger atmosphere for success in the classroom.

The Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program – part of the National Archery in the Schools Program – targets students as young as fourth grade and as old as high school seniors. They learn archery skills, as well as an outdoor hobby they may enjoy for the rest of their lives.

Benefits of Archery

Kids of many physical skill levels can enjoy archery. A little concentration and hand-to-eye coordination is all it takes. Not only will students enjoy archery in the classroom, they’ll get the chance to display their skills at a state archery tournament sponsored by the AGFC.

Arkansas students will join thousands of others across the U.S. and Canada who have enjoyed and learned from NASP.

Beginning is Easy

Archery is fun and beneficial in many ways, but it’s also relatively inexpensive and simple. ANASP requires a Genesis bow with a universal draw length and a wide range of draw weights. It works for just about everyone, right- or left-handed. Young archers love this bow, which comes in a variety of colors.

A NASP kit, which costs about $2,500, includes:

11 Genesis Bows

5 Targets

1 Backstop

60 Regulation Aluminum Arrows

1 Repair Kit

Sources of Funds

Money for ANASP may come from many sources, including Act 799 of 2003, which sends fine money collected from violators of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission regulations to all 75 counties. The money is earmarked for conservation education in schools.

The AGFC may offer grants for archery equipment. Contact the AGFC for more information at 800-364-4263. Conservation groups also may be interested in helping support ANASP.

For more information: https://www.agfc.com/en/get-involved/first-steps-outdoors/arkansas-national-archery-schools-program-anasp/