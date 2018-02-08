White Oak Lake Meeting February 22

CAMDEN (AGFC) - On Thursday, February 22, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a public input meeting regarding fisheries management on Upper White Oak Lake. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the AGFC Camden Region Office at 500 Ben Lane in Camden.

“We want the anglers and general public to be a part of the process of updating the fishery’s management plan,” said Andy Yung, regional biologist in the AGFC Camden office. “We’ll have a short presentation on the current status of the fishery, followed by a period of structured public input concerning management of the fishery going forward.”

Yung says regulations, stocking and habitat enhancements will be covered in the future plan, as well as any other concerns directly related to fishing on Upper White Oak Lake. A follow up meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 1, at the Camden office to go over the information gathered and provided a draft plan for final public input.

“With many of these meetings, some ideas can be implemented immediately, some may require additional planning, and some may not be feasible due to biological reasons, but all of the input brought in will be considered,” Yung said. “We want to work with our local anglers to make this lake fit their needs and desires, and we need their input to make that happen.”

Anyone interested in management of the lake is encouraged to attend both meetings. If you have any questions, please call the Camden Regional Office at 1-877-836-4612.