Restaurant returning to Jonesboro

A familiar name is making a return to Jonesboro.

Sam’s Southern Eatery will soon open at 2512 E. Highland.

Hany Elbahga, who owns the franchise, told Region 8 News they plan to open on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The restaurant will employ approximately 10 people to start, he said.

According to the company’s website, each locally owned and operated restaurant features “home-style southern cooking,” with an emphasis on fish and seafood.

Sam’s Southern Eatery was formerly located at 811 S. Caraway Road.

