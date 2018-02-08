Former first lady to speak at Harding University

United States presidents are important to our country, but they’re not the only ones who serve an important role. One former first lady will be on an Arkansas campus to talk about her service.

Harding University in Searcy is hosting a Distinguished Lecture Series which will include the former first lady, Laura Bush.

Bush was the first lady from 2001-2009, and even though she is no longer in office she is still an inspiration today.

“I am thrilled that Laura Bush, an impressive and beloved public servant, is coming to Harding University,” said University President Bruce McLarty. “She championed causes almost everyone could support, such as literacy and the treatment of AIDS in Africa. Some of her most memorable and impressive work took place following the 9/11 attacks as she comforted the children of the United States and assured them that they were safe in their homes and in their schools.”

The former first lady will be speaking during the lecture series on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Benson Auditorium.

Admission to the American Studies Institute lectures is free, and all lectures are open to the public.

For more information, visit www.harding.edu/asi or call 501-279-4497.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.