Tax collectors in Arkansas upset with company's payments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Tax collectors in Arkansas are trying to get years' worth of delinquent taxes owed to counties by a global mailing company.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that tax collectors began exchanging advice last month on how to collect the nearly $43,000 total that Pitney Bowes owes in 18 counties. Seven other counties also reported delinquencies but didn't list amounts.
    
Many of the county offices that are owed money also lease mailing equipment from Pitney Bowes. Tax collectors say the company is usually adamant about being paid on time for their machines.
    
County tax collectors in Arkansas open the tax books on March 1. Taxes are considered delinquent if unpaid after Oct. 15.
    
The company released a statement saying it takes its "responsibility as a taxpaying business in the state very seriously."
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

